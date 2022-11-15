Talkspace (OTCMKTS:TALK) Price Target Cut to $1.00

Talkspace (OTCMKTS:TALK – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Citigroup from $1.65 to $1.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.48% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Talkspace from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TALK opened at $0.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.66. Talkspace has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $3.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.32.

In related news, CTO Gil Margolin sold 55,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total value of $61,938.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 168,594 shares in the company, valued at $187,139.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 42.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Talkspace during the first quarter valued at about $3,075,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Talkspace by 20.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 149,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 25,802 shares during the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Talkspace during the first quarter valued at about $261,000. George Kaiser Family Foundation bought a new position in shares of Talkspace during the first quarter valued at about $1,381,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Talkspace by 174.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,734,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010,380 shares during the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Talkspace, Inc operates as a virtual behavior healthcare company. It delivers healthcare through encrypted web and mobile platform. The company offers treatment options for every need, including psychiatry or adolescent, individual, or couples therapy. The members can send text, video, and voice messages to their therapists and engage in live video sessions.

