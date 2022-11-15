Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning.
Separately, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.
Syros Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 8.0 %
Shares of SYRS opened at $3.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.50. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $43.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.73.
About Syros Pharmaceuticals
Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.
