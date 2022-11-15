Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Separately, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Get Syros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Syros Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 8.0 %

Shares of SYRS opened at $3.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.50. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $43.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.73.

Institutional Trading of Syros Pharmaceuticals

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYRS. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 53.7% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 372,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 130,076 shares in the last quarter. ACT Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 62.8% in the first quarter. ACT Capital Management LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 137,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 18,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.