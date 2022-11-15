Synovus Financial Corp Sells 734 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 734 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 47.6% in the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of NYSEARCA VOT opened at $187.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $179.22 and its 200 day moving average is $185.02. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $163.55 and a 52 week high of $265.87.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.
