Synovus Financial Corp Raises Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 119,290 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $14,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Candriam S.C.A. grew its stake in Walmart by 398.9% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 63,636 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,736,000 after purchasing an additional 50,880 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,764 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,049,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,257,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,319,525 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,387,864,000 after acquiring an additional 608,621 shares during the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total value of $37,723,764.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 285,336,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,713,179,164.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,160,874 shares of company stock worth $298,616,900 in the last three months. 47.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walmart Stock Down 2.9 %

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Walmart from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Walmart from $117.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.90.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $138.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.68 and a 200 day moving average of $132.24. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The stock has a market cap of $375.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

