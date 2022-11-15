Synovus Financial Corp Purchases 3,099 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,766 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $6,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its stake in General Dynamics by 1.5% during the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 3,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2.8% in the second quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,769 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 0.6% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,010 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Wolfe Research began coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.50.

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:GD opened at $242.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $66.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $233.78 and a 200 day moving average of $228.32. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $188.64 and a 1-year high of $254.99.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.