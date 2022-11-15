Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) EVP Sells $29,039.40 in Stock

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) EVP Allan E. Kamensky sold 663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total value of $29,039.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Synovus Financial Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Synovus Financial stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.36. 978,908 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,021,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.69 and a 200-day moving average of $39.68. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $34.15 and a 12 month high of $54.40.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.06. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 33.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synovus Financial

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.70%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNV. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 957.4% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the first quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 93.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNV. TheStreet raised Synovus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Synovus Financial to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Synovus Financial to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Synovus Financial from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.50.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

