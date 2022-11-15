Synovus Financial Corp Has $12.95 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,036 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $12,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,462.4% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 44,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 41,825 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,640,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $308,376,000 after buying an additional 85,368 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $715,000. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 7.7% during the second quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.90.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE NEE opened at $81.66 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $93.73. The stock has a market cap of $162.27 billion, a PE ratio of 42.09, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 87.63%.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,324.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

