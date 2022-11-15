Synovus Financial Corp Grows Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,320 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $12,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RTX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 5.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 591,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,947,000 after buying an additional 32,361 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 200,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 622,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,848,000 after purchasing an additional 11,780 shares in the last quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth $1,053,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 151.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Vertical Research decreased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.73.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $92.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.41. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $79.00 and a 52 week high of $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $136.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.07.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 6.76%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.33%.

Insider Activity at Raytheon Technologies

In other Raytheon Technologies news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 1,697 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $159,959.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,200,414.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 1,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total value of $159,959.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,200,414.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $319,356.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,309,533.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,246 shares of company stock valued at $590,280. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

