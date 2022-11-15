Synovus Financial Corp Grows Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 1,658.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 204,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 192,828 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $11,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,007,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,322,000 after purchasing an additional 718,969 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 13.2% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 104,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,773,000 after acquiring an additional 12,165 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 32.9% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 157,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $54.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.32. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.92 and a twelve month high of $63.67.

