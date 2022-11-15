Synovus Financial Corp Grows Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Cintas were worth $5,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 1,065.2% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 8.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,871,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its position in Cintas by 45.2% during the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 209.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,931,000 after acquiring an additional 14,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on CTAS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cintas from $352.00 to $373.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cintas Trading Up 0.3 %

In related news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total value of $879,049.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,596,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas stock opened at $443.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $408.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $398.77. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $343.86 and a 1 year high of $461.44. The stock has a market cap of $45.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.21, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.38.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 36.63%. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.56%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

