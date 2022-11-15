Synovus Financial Corp Acquires 350 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,808 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $8,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDT. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 4.3% during the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 14,096 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 508,027 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $45,693,000 after buying an additional 28,775 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 139,013 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,476,000 after buying an additional 5,149 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 15,844 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 1.3% during the second quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 34,685 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of MDT stock opened at $82.90 on Tuesday. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $79.19 and a twelve month high of $119.94. The stock has a market cap of $110.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.72 and a 200 day moving average of $90.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Medtronic from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

