Synapse Price Tops $0.68 (SYN)

Synapse (SYN) traded 18.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 14th. During the last week, Synapse has traded down 27.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Synapse token can now be bought for approximately $0.68 or 0.00004048 BTC on major exchanges. Synapse has a market cap of $122.68 million and $2.56 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Synapse

Synapse was first traded on August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 192,696,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. The official message board for Synapse is medium.com/@synapseprotocol. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Synapse is synapseprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Synapse

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse is a cross-chain layer ∞ protocol powering frictionless interoperability between blockchains. By providing decentralized, permissionless transactions between any L1, sidechain, or L2 ecosystem, Synapse powers integral blockchain activities such as asset transfers, swaps, and generalized messaging with cross-chain functionality – and in so doing enables new primitives based on its cross-chain architecture.”

