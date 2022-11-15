Sweat Economy 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.03 Million (SWEAT)

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 14th. During the last week, Sweat Economy has traded down 31.6% against the US dollar. Sweat Economy has a total market cap of $42.05 million and $1.03 million worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sweat Economy token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0127 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $97.58 or 0.00586086 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,084.76 or 0.30540544 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Sweat Economy Profile

Sweat Economy’s launch date was September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 21,767,469,310 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,305,477,739 tokens. The official website for Sweat Economy is www.sweateconomy.com. The official message board for Sweat Economy is medium.com/sweat-economy. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sweat Economy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user. SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sweat Economy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sweat Economy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sweat Economy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

