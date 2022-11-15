SVB Leerink Cuts Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) Price Target to $9.00

Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price points to a potential upside of 262.90% from the stock’s previous close.
IPHA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Innate Pharma from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Innate Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €3.10 ($3.20) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.
Innate Pharma Stock Up 8.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ IPHA opened at $2.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.61. Innate Pharma has a 52-week low of $1.92 and a 52-week high of $5.38.
Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sézary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Avdoralimab (IPH5401), a monoclonal antibody blocking C5a binding to C5aR1 that is in Phase II clinicals trials for the treatment of COVID-19, bullous pemphigoid, chronic spontaneous urticaria, and other inflammatory diseases; IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway; IPH5301, an anti-CD73 antibody targeting the immunosuppressive adenosine pathway to promote antitumor immunity; and IPH6101, a NKp46-based NK cell engager for the generation and evaluation of up to two bispecific NK cell engagers.
