SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Stock Price Up 9.2%

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) shares rose 9.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $240.18 and last traded at $240.00. Approximately 7,084 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,552,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $219.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SIVB. TheStreet lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $478.00 to $274.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $385.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $419.79.

SVB Financial Group Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $311.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $389.85. The stock has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.95 by $0.26. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.26 earnings per share. SVB Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 26.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 5.3% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 38,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 33.2% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 17,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,838,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 9.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 9.8% during the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

