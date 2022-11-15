SushiSwap Price Tops $1.25 on Exchanges (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 14th. SushiSwap has a total market capitalization of $159.69 million and approximately $120.57 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SushiSwap has traded down 27% against the U.S. dollar. One SushiSwap token can now be purchased for approximately $1.25 or 0.00007517 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SushiSwap was first traded on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 244,542,059 tokens and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 tokens. The official website for SushiSwap is sushi.com. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap. The Reddit community for SushiSwap is https://reddit.com/r/sushiswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap (SUSHI) is an example of an automated market maker (AMM). An increasingly popular tool among cryptocurrency users, AMMs are decentralized exchanges which use smart contracts to create markets for any given pair of tokens.SushiSwap launched in September 2020 as a fork of Uniswap, the AMM which has become synonymous with the decentralized finance (DeFi) movement and associated trading boom in DeFi tokens.SushiSwap aims to diversify the AMM market and also add additional features not previously present on Uniswap, such as increased rewards for network participants via its in-house token, SUSHI.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SushiSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SushiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

