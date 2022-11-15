Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) Director David Dantzker Sells 2,773 Shares

Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating) Director David Dantzker sold 2,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $91,509.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,127,874. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of SRDX traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.80. The stock had a trading volume of 39,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,885. Surmodics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.27 and a 1 year high of $50.85. The firm has a market cap of $486.85 million, a PE ratio of -17.96 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.54 and its 200 day moving average is $34.70.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Surmodics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).
