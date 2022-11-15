Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) Director David Dantzker Sells 2,773 Shares

Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating) Director David Dantzker sold 2,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $91,509.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,127,874. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Surmodics Price Performance

Shares of SRDX traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.80. The stock had a trading volume of 39,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,885. Surmodics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.27 and a 1 year high of $50.85. The firm has a market cap of $486.85 million, a PE ratio of -17.96 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.54 and its 200 day moving average is $34.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Surmodics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Surmodics

Surmodics Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its stake in Surmodics by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,135,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,820,000 after buying an additional 128,680 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Surmodics in the 3rd quarter worth about $782,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Surmodics in the 1st quarter worth about $1,111,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Surmodics by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 930,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,196,000 after buying an additional 23,798 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Surmodics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,284,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,565,000 after buying an additional 17,169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

Read More

