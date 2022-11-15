Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 535,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,544. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $24.95 and a twelve month high of $36.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.91 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.23.

In related news, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total value of $179,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 87,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,138,175.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,923 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,472 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 37,969 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 8,999 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 12,236 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

