SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) traded down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.36 and last traded at $8.38. 110,175 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,288,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on SunOpta to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on SunOpta to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on SunOpta from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

SunOpta Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $876.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.20 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.85.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SunOpta

In other news, insider David Largey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $530,921.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Rebecca Fisher sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total transaction of $82,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,490.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider David Largey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $50,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $530,921.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 84,638 shares of company stock worth $884,863 over the last 90 days. 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SunOpta during the second quarter valued at $14,936,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in SunOpta by 5,847.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,365,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,853,000 after buying an additional 1,342,298 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in SunOpta by 106.9% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,483,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,318,000 after buying an additional 1,283,001 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in SunOpta by 3,256.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,240,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,648,000 after buying an additional 1,203,104 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in SunOpta during the third quarter valued at $8,286,000. 79.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

