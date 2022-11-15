SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) traded down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.36 and last traded at $8.38. 110,175 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,288,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.71.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on SunOpta to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on SunOpta to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on SunOpta from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.
SunOpta Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $876.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.20 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.85.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SunOpta
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SunOpta during the second quarter valued at $14,936,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in SunOpta by 5,847.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,365,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,853,000 after buying an additional 1,342,298 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in SunOpta by 106.9% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,483,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,318,000 after buying an additional 1,283,001 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in SunOpta by 3,256.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,240,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,648,000 after buying an additional 1,203,104 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in SunOpta during the third quarter valued at $8,286,000. 79.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
SunOpta Company Profile
SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.
Featured Articles
