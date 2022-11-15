Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) vs. Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Financial Analysis

Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY – Get Rating) and Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Sumco and Tower Semiconductor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sumco 0 0 0 0 N/A Tower Semiconductor 0 3 0 0 2.00

Tower Semiconductor has a consensus target price of $45.50, indicating a potential upside of 5.79%. Given Tower Semiconductor’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tower Semiconductor is more favorable than Sumco.

Risk and Volatility

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Sumco has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tower Semiconductor has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

0.0% of Sumco shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Tower Semiconductor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sumco and Tower Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sumco 14.51% 11.06% 7.34% Tower Semiconductor 12.33% 12.57% 9.13%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sumco and Tower Semiconductor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sumco $3.06 billion 1.68 $374.20 million $2.88 10.20 Tower Semiconductor $1.51 billion 3.12 $150.01 million $1.85 23.25

Sumco has higher revenue and earnings than Tower Semiconductor. Sumco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tower Semiconductor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Sumco

Sumco Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry primarily in Japan, the United States, China, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers. The company was formerly known as Sumitomo Mitsubishi Silicon Corp. and changed its name to Sumco Corporation in August 2005. Sumco Corporation was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, other Asia countries, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS. The company also offers wafer fabrication services and design enablement platform for design cycle, as well as transfer optimization and development process services to integrated device manufacturers and fabless companies. It serves various markets, such as consumer electronics, personal computers, communications, automotive, industrial, aerospace, military, and medical device products. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

