StockNews.com Lowers Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) to Hold

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

NASDAQ PTNR traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.49. 7,917 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,878. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.55. Partner Communications has a 1 year low of $5.14 and a 1 year high of $9.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 0.77.

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Partner Communications had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Partner Communications by 82.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,798 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Partner Communications in the second quarter worth about $86,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Partner Communications by 13.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,011 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Partner Communications by 241.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,399 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 27,869 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Partner Communications by 8.9% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 120,455 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 9,860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content, handset repair, roaming, and services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network, as well as Machine to Machine and Internet of Things services.

