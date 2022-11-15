StockNews.com Lowers Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) to Hold

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.
NASDAQ PTNR traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.49. 7,917 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,878. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.55. Partner Communications has a 1 year low of $5.14 and a 1 year high of $9.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 0.77.
Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Partner Communications had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter.
Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content, handset repair, roaming, and services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network, as well as Machine to Machine and Internet of Things services.
