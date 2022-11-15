StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of CyberOptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Shares of CyberOptics stock remained flat at $54.00 on Monday. 19,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,911. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.44. CyberOptics has a 12 month low of $30.98 and a 12 month high of $54.12. The stock has a market cap of $399.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 1.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBE. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in CyberOptics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in CyberOptics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in CyberOptics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in CyberOptics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in CyberOptics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 68.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyberOptics Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets high precision sensing technology solutions and system products for inspection and metrology worldwide. It offers products based on multi-reflection suppression (MRS) technology, including multi-function systems for inspection and metrology; MX3000 memory module inspection system; 3D NanoResolution MRS sensor and WX3000 inspection and metrology system for semiconductor wafer and advanced packaging inspection and metrology; high precision 3D and 2D sensors; 3D MRS sensors; SMT electronic assembly alignment sensors; and inspection and metrology systems.

