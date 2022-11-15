StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Gaia from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.
GAIA stock opened at $2.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $58.67 million, a P/E ratio of -282.00 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.66. Gaia has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $10.14.
Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library of approximately 10,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.
