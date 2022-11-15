StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Gaia from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Gaia Stock Performance

GAIA stock opened at $2.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $58.67 million, a P/E ratio of -282.00 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.66. Gaia has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $10.14.

Institutional Trading of Gaia

About Gaia

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Gaia by 15.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gaia by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gaia by 12.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 10,263 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gaia by 2.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Gaia by 5.5% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 607,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after buying an additional 31,400 shares during the last quarter. 50.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library of approximately 10,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

