StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CALA has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright raised Calithera Biosciences from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Calithera Biosciences to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Calithera Biosciences Stock Up 8.0 %

Shares of CALA opened at $2.82 on Friday. Calithera Biosciences has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $21.40. The company has a market capitalization of $13.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CALA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.70) by $1.11. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Calithera Biosciences will post -5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CALA. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Calithera Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,976,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 120,217 shares during the period. TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 429,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 79,010 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $404,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,853,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 496,100 shares during the period. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule compounds for tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company offers INCB001158, an orally bioavailable arginase inhibitor of arginase that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of hematology and oncology.

