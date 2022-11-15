Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Put Options (NYSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 2,435 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 241% compared to the average daily volume of 715 put options.

Institutional Trading of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Renasant Bank grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.0% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 11.5% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 44.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on CM. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$74.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.58.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:CM traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $48.17. 28,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 814,955. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.97. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $39.72 and a 52-week high of $66.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.30 and a 200-day moving average of $49.48.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 24.18% and a return on equity of 15.82%. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were given a $0.649 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.17%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Further Reading

