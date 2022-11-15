Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Amgen Call Options (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 66,664 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 586% compared to the typical volume of 9,715 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Amgen from $265.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Amgen from $290.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.73.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of AMGN traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $283.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,015,006. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $296.67.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.67 EPS. Analysts predict that Amgen will post 17.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 62.23%.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In related news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,816. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,345 shares of company stock worth $1,853,371. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amgen

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the third quarter worth $25,000. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 80.3% during the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth $26,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth $27,000. 77.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

