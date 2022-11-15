Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Amgen Call Options (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 66,664 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 586% compared to the typical volume of 9,715 call options.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Amgen from $265.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Amgen from $290.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.73.
Amgen Price Performance
Shares of AMGN traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $283.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,015,006. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $296.67.
Amgen Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 62.23%.
Insider Activity at Amgen
In related news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,816. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,345 shares of company stock worth $1,853,371. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amgen
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the third quarter worth $25,000. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 80.3% during the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth $26,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth $27,000. 77.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Amgen Company Profile
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.
Read More
