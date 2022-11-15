Steven J. Frisch Sells 2,640 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) insider Steven J. Frisch sold 2,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.71, for a total transaction of $281,714.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,405,522.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Plexus Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PLXS traded up $1.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.78. 133,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,818. Plexus Corp. has a 12-month low of $72.88 and a 12-month high of $107.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Plexus alerts:

Institutional Trading of Plexus

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Plexus by 10.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus during the third quarter worth $10,063,000. FCA Corp TX lifted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 0.7% during the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 14,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 1.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 295,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,848,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Plexus in the third quarter valued at $132,000. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Plexus Company Profile

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PLXS shares. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Plexus to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Plexus in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Plexus from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Plexus from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

(Get Rating)

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Recommended Stories

