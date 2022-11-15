Steven J. Frisch Sells 2,640 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) insider Steven J. Frisch sold 2,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.71, for a total transaction of $281,714.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,405,522.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Plexus Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ PLXS traded up $1.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.78. 133,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,818. Plexus Corp. has a 12-month low of $72.88 and a 12-month high of $107.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.11.
Institutional Trading of Plexus
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Plexus by 10.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus during the third quarter worth $10,063,000. FCA Corp TX lifted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 0.7% during the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 14,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 1.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 295,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,848,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Plexus in the third quarter valued at $132,000. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Plexus Company Profile
Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Plexus (PLXS)
