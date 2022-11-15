Stelac Advisory Services LLC Invests $267,000 in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3,829.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KO stock opened at $60.73 on Tuesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $67.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.37 and a 200-day moving average of $61.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.86%.

In other news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Herbert A. Allen III purchased 33,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,961,069.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on KO. Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

