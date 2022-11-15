Stelac Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 201.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 20,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 6,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 11,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock opened at $186.55 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $164.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.61. The stock has a market cap of $360.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.21. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.73 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 18.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.31%.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 34,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total transaction of $6,405,738.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total value of $3,631,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares in the company, valued at $1,129.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 34,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total value of $6,405,738.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 230,191 shares of company stock worth $40,107,731 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Cowen lifted their price target on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Chevron from $186.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.60.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

