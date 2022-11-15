Stelac Advisory Services LLC Has $337,000 Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 406.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares during the quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Datadog by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Datadog during the 1st quarter worth $317,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Datadog by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 51,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,853,000 after buying an additional 4,886 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Datadog during the 1st quarter worth $635,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Datadog during the 1st quarter worth $322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

Insider Transactions at Datadog

In other Datadog news, Director Matthew Jacobson bought 296,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.35 per share, with a total value of $20,000,592.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 605,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,798,340.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Datadog news, Director Matthew Jacobson bought 296,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.35 per share, with a total value of $20,000,592.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 605,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,798,340.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 5,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.37, for a total transaction of $546,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,810 shares in the company, valued at $22,946,919.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,142 shares of company stock valued at $1,969,705. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Datadog Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $78.12 on Tuesday. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.45 and a 52-week high of $199.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Datadog had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $436.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.15 million. Research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on DDOG. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Datadog from $130.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Datadog from $188.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.23.

Datadog Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.