Stelac Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 25.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 210,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,431,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 35.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crabel Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the first quarter valued at about $256,000.

iShares MSCI Thailand ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of THD stock opened at $71.97 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Thailand ETF has a 1-year low of $62.20 and a 1-year high of $81.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.25 and its 200 day moving average is $69.38.

