Stelac Advisory Services LLC Acquires 2,392 Shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management boosted its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 28.6% in the second quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 2,875,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,876,000 after acquiring an additional 640,000 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 103.6% in the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,186,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,289,000 after acquiring an additional 603,889 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 5,411.1% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 432,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,593,000 after acquiring an additional 424,774 shares in the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD boosted its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 108.6% in the first quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 791,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,681,000 after acquiring an additional 412,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 21,080.0% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 317,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,943,000 after acquiring an additional 316,200 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BUG opened at $23.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.67. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $21.21 and a 52-week high of $34.78.

