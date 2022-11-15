Steem (STEEM) Market Cap Achieves $65.27 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. Steem has a total market capitalization of $65.27 million and $51.47 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Steem has traded 18.1% lower against the dollar. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000984 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,796.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000513 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.16 or 0.00346281 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00022131 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00121351 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.16 or 0.00763008 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.50 or 0.00616213 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001461 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005920 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.07 or 0.00232629 BTC.
Steem Coin Profile
Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 394,951,699 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Steem is steem.com.
Steem Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
