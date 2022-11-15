Status (SNT) Market Capitalization Reaches $75.93 Million

Status (SNT) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 15th. One Status token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0219 or 0.00000130 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Status has traded 19.9% lower against the US dollar. Status has a total market cap of $75.93 million and approximately $9.14 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,856.10 or 1.00018087 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00009919 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00008060 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00048365 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00043538 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005864 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00021737 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.46 or 0.00245991 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official website is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174 with 3,470,483,788 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02110089 USD and is up 10.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $10,982,967.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

