State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Purchased by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 299,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in State Street were worth $18,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. City State Bank lifted its position in State Street by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of State Street by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 39,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of State Street by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 5,823 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of State Street by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 19,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of State Street by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,717 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of State Street stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.86. The stock had a trading volume of 74,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,704,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $29.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.34. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.62 and a fifty-two week high of $104.87.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 22.48%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on State Street from $86.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on State Street from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on State Street to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on State Street from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $78.00 price objective on State Street in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.12.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

