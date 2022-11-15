State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. Invests $10.51 Million in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY)

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. purchased a new position in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 487,503 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,511,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Woodside Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth $454,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Woodside Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth $5,165,000. Associated Banc Corp purchased a new stake in Woodside Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth $390,000. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Woodside Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth $566,000. Finally, Vicus Capital purchased a new stake in Woodside Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth $1,628,000.

Shares of Woodside Energy Group stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.00. 576,550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,211. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $26.14.

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Julimar-Brunello, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects.

