State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. Grows Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,794,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 72,295 shares during the quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. owned approximately 0.98% of Emerson Electric worth $460,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 680,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,677,000 after purchasing an additional 75,600 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 44,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 375.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 25,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 20,085 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $421,993.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at $32,434,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $421,993.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at $32,434,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,000,334.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at $10,772,021.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Emerson Electric Stock Up 1.6 %

EMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.54.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded up $1.56 on Tuesday, reaching $96.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,697,445. The company has a market capitalization of $56.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.97. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $72.40 and a 52 week high of $100.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 16.46%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 38.45%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

