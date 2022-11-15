State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. Acquires 116,732 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,342,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,732 shares during the period. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $67,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Fastenal by 78.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fastenal during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 53.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 33.5% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fastenal news, Director Stephen L. Eastman purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.88 per share, for a total transaction of $43,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen L. Eastman bought 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.88 per share, for a total transaction of $43,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness bought 4,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,532,592. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 6,500 shares of company stock worth $306,425 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Stock Performance

FAST stock traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $51.56. 172,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,693,919. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $43.73 and a 12 month high of $64.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 34.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FAST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.86.

Fastenal Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.