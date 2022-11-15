Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC trimmed its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 44.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,140 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 17,923 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 179,916 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $16,367,000 after acquiring an additional 26,179 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 46,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,640,000. Blossom Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 5,911 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,168 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $97.42 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $117.80. The company has a market cap of $111.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Starbucks from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen upped their price objective on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.04.

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at $40,110,655.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

