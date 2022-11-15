Stantec (NYSE:STN) PT Raised to C$71.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$67.00 to C$71.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stantec in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Stantec from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Stantec from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Stantec from C$74.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.75.

Shares of NYSE:STN traded down $1.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,667. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.13 and its 200 day moving average is $46.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Stantec has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $57.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90 and a beta of 0.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STN. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stantec by 315.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 46,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 35,336 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in Stantec by 149.2% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 14,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 8,623 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Stantec by 24.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 368,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,506,000 after buying an additional 71,288 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Stantec by 18.3% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 381,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,144,000 after buying an additional 58,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Stantec by 62.3% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 10,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

