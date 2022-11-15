Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Acquired by Lumature Wealth Partners LLC

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter worth $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter worth $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 280.7% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter worth $36,000. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total transaction of $90,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,529.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert J. Manning purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.50 per share, with a total value of $2,565,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,565,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Janet Link sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total value of $90,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,570,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Down 3.6 %

NYSE:SWK opened at $81.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.24 and a 1-year high of $198.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.10.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SWK shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $118.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $110.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Stanley Black & Decker to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.08.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

