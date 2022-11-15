ssv.network Market Cap Reaches $87.99 Million (SSV)

ssv.network (SSV) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 15th. Over the last week, ssv.network has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar. One ssv.network token can now be bought for $8.80 or 0.00051727 BTC on major exchanges. ssv.network has a total market capitalization of $87.99 million and approximately $4.44 million worth of ssv.network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ssv.network alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.41 or 0.00584617 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,178.22 or 0.30451734 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000086 BTC.

About ssv.network

ssv.network launched on August 31st, 2021. ssv.network’s total supply is 11,012,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official message board for ssv.network is medium.com/bloxstaking. ssv.network’s official Twitter account is @blox_staking. The official website for ssv.network is ssv.network. The Reddit community for ssv.network is https://reddit.com/r/ssvnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ssv.network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Shared Validators (SSV) is a secure and robust way to split a validator key for ETH staking between non-trusting nodes, or operators. A unique protocol that enables the distributed control and operation of an Ethereum validator. The key is split in such a way that no operator must trust the other to operate, a certain amount can go offline without affecting network performance, and no operator can take unilateral control of the network. The result is decentralization, fault tolerance, and optimal security for staking on EthereumSSV was first discussed in 2019 by Ethereum Foundation (EF) researchers Aditya Asgaonkar and Carl Beekhuizen in a theoretical paper focused on mechanisms to protect against potential modes of validator failure. Over the next year, the research group formed to include contributions from EF researcher Dankrad Feist, Collin Myers from Consensus, and Mara Schmiedt from Coinbase. In 2020, Blox Staking joined forces with the project team and a staking community grant was awarded from the EF to develop the first audited implementation of a SSV configuration. Development efforts are led internally by Blox Staking, with many contributions from the community and open public testnets.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ssv.network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ssv.network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ssv.network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ssv.network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ssv.network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.