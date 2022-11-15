SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 on December 19th

SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 17th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th.
Shares of SSRM traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$19.70. 43,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,408. The company has a current ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$18.99 and a 200 day moving average of C$21.34. SSR Mining has a one year low of C$17.01 and a one year high of C$31.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59.
In other news, Senior Officer Stewart Beckman sold 5,400 shares of SSR Mining stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.32, for a total transaction of C$98,917.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,841,343.68. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,200 shares of company stock valued at $301,695.
SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.
