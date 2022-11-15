SSR Mining Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:SSRM)

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th.

SSR Mining has a payout ratio of 28.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect SSR Mining to earn $1.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.5%.

SSR Mining stock opened at $14.80 on Tuesday. SSR Mining has a 12 month low of $12.84 and a 12 month high of $24.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.79 and a quick ratio of 3.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.80.

In other SSR Mining news, COO Steward John Beckman sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $78,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 130,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,972.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,917 shares of company stock valued at $256,377. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSRM. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in SSR Mining in the second quarter valued at $29,214,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in SSR Mining by 16.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,096,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,759,000 after purchasing an additional 846,950 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in SSR Mining by 31.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,454,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,644,000 after purchasing an additional 349,449 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in SSR Mining in the second quarter valued at $5,831,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in SSR Mining by 154.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 486,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,584,000 after purchasing an additional 295,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SSRM. TheStreet cut SSR Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on SSR Mining from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on SSR Mining in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on SSR Mining from C$23.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on SSR Mining from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SSR Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.92.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

