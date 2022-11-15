SSR Mining Inc. (ASX:SSR) Raises Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

SSR Mining Inc. (ASX:SSR – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, November 10th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.081 per share on Monday, December 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This is an increase from SSR Mining’s previous interim dividend of $0.08.

SSR Mining Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 5.79.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

