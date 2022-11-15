SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,340 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 628 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.63% of SPS Commerce worth $25,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPSC. CWM LLC boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 151.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 437.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 317 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 10,450.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 30.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $131.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.26 and a beta of 0.71. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.41 and a 12 month high of $152.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.84.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SPSC. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on SPS Commerce from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet cut SPS Commerce from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on SPS Commerce from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on SPS Commerce from $210.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on SPS Commerce in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other SPS Commerce news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 3,845 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.17, for a total value of $481,278.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,272 shares in the company, valued at $7,043,566.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

