Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. Sells 39,900 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 39,900 shares during the quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $10,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,544 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,544,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,940 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,092,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,549 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,980,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $227.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $274.88.

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Down 0.6 %

Becton, Dickinson and stock traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $222.86. The company had a trading volume of 79,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $234.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.23. The firm has a market cap of $63.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.61. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $215.90 and a 12-month high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 59.18%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

