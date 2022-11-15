Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. Has $40.06 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 424,400 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises approximately 2.0% of Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $40,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 126.3% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in Walt Disney by 96.2% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 164.4% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Trading Up 1.2 %

DIS traded up $1.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.38. 852,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,652,213. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.88 billion, a PE ratio of 54.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.25. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $86.28 and a one year high of $160.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Walt Disney

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $143.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.74.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

