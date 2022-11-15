Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,010,000 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the October 15th total of 9,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.7 days. Currently, 11.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of SAVE traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.79. 18,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,038,962. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.13. Spirit Airlines has a 1-year low of $15.92 and a 1-year high of $28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a negative net margin of 7.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spirit Airlines will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAVE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 84.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 317.8% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 13.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 58.3% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC increased its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 17.9% in the first quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 22,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

SAVE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Melius initiated coverage on Spirit Airlines in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Spirit Airlines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen cut Spirit Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Spirit Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.09.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

