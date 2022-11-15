Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Price Target Cut to C$46.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group from C$47.00 to C$46.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Spin Master’s FY2023 earnings at $2.86 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC downgraded Spin Master from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$62.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. National Bank Financial downgraded Spin Master from an outperfrom under weight rating to a sector perform under weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Spin Master from C$65.00 to C$61.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, National Bankshares cut Spin Master from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$57.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spin Master currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$54.36.

Spin Master stock opened at C$33.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$42.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$44.35. Spin Master has a one year low of C$32.10 and a one year high of C$51.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Spin Master ( TSE:TOY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.32 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$814.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$890.41 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Spin Master will post 2.9800001 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Spin Master news, Senior Officer Tara Lise Deakin sold 1,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.11, for a total transaction of C$86,705.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$157,351.70. In related news, Senior Officer Chris Harrs sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.00, for a total value of C$38,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,613,008. Also, Senior Officer Tara Lise Deakin sold 1,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.11, for a total value of C$86,705.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$157,351.70.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.

